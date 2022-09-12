GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family of a middle schooler gathered at the hospital Friday afternoon for prayer.

The 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car on the first day of school in Anderson County. Dozens came out to pray for his recovery.

Huston was hit by a car on Tuesday, August 16 in the parking lot of Wren High School.

Highway Patrol said it happened around 3:30 p.m. off of Wren School Road. Investigators say Huston was walking across the street from the middle school when he was struck.

Now, he’s still bravely fighting in the hospital.

“As a parent, we think of all the kids as all of ours when we see them, and it hurts us all when we see one of them hurt,” said Ayesha Thornton, who attended the gathering.

The middle schooler was supposed to be playing in the Wren youth football season. The community is praying he heals soon.

“It felt very powerful that we all could get together to lift him up in prayer. We just hope that he heals completely, and God looks over him and heals him,” said Ayesha Thornton.

Many bowed their heads in front of the hospital, with a view to Huston’s window.

“I could feel the energy moving throughout us. Each word. I felt, like, energized. The group and I felt it like travel to his room upstairs,” said Sofia Thornton.

It was a shot of support from family, the community, and school mates.

“I feel like it’s a lot closer to home because he like goes to my school and it’s just an awful thing,” said Sofia Thornton.

While Huston is recovering, the family asked that the community continues to lift him up in prayer.

“It just makes us all feel for him so much more, because we know it could have been any one of our children, and just hope that God will heal him,” said Ayesha Thornton.

There will be a fundraiser Saturday, September 10, at the Longhorn in Anderson from 9:30-11:00 a.m.