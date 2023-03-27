MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Monday when a crane overturned at a construction site and smashed into an adjacent hotel on N. Ocean Boulevard, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Everyone was evacuated from the Boardwalk Beach Resort after the crane tipped over and hit the railing and balcony on the side of the hotel.

The construction site is in the 2200 block of N. Ocean Boulevard, and the fire department is urging everyone to avoid the area so that crews can work safely.

