Conway prohibits open carry in city buildings, city events

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway unanimously voted Monday to prohibit open carry in city buildings and at city events.

The second reading of the ordinance passed after a first reading passed in November. The second reading of the ordinance was part of the consent agenda. It goes into effect immediately.

Earlier in November, council members heard a presentation about South Carolina being declared a Second Amendment sanctuary state. The state also has also eliminated the $50 fee for a concealable weapon permit and now allows concealed weapon permit holders to openly carry their weapons with them, or in their car, unless there’s signage stating otherwise.