HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — A 75-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been identified as the person killed on Friday by an alligator in Horry County.

Michael Burstein drowned after being attacked and dragged into a retention pond in the area of Excalibur Court near Myrtle Beach, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The attack happened about noon.

The alligator was removed from the pond and euthanized after the attack, authorities said.

Horry County police and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are handling the investigation.