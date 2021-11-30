Crews contain fire that burned about 10 acres near Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire that burned roughly 10 acres in the area of Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway on Tuesday has been contained, according to the South Carolina Division of Forestry.

The fire, one of several reported in the county on Tuesday, was caused by debris burning, forestry officials said. The fires created smoky conditions across the North Myrtle Beach and Conway areas.

Firefighters began fighting the fire near Highway 31 and Robert Edge Parkway about 10:30 a.m., HCFR said on social media. It grew to about 10 acres by late Tuesday afternoon, and forestry officials brought in a third bulldozer to help control the fire, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported, and no damage to buildings was reported. Officials also said there were no evacuations resulting from the fire.

“This will be a prolonged event, and people in the area should expect to see smoke and firefighter response throughout the day and possibly into Wednesday,” HCFR said.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Gary Spain said the fire was at the end of Bayberry Lane off Highway 90 on a wooded tract that backs up to the land-clearing project underway for Barefoot Church off Robert Edge Parkway. He said state forestry crews plowed a firebreak around the fire, which was also burning under about 5 to 6 inches under peat moss.

“As the winds shift later this evening, we can expect some smoke or the smell of smoke to filter into parts of North Myrtle Beach,” he said.

HCFR crews have also been fighting a fire on about a half-acre in the area of Conway Plantation Drive in Conway. Firefighters responded to the area just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was treated for burns but was not taken to the hospital. The fire damaged two sheds and a fence before it was contained, HCFR said. The Conway Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire, which authorities said could leave visible smoke throughout the day.

Also on Tuesday, crews responded to another fire in a pile of trees off Dewitt Road near Bombing Range Road, HCFR said. It was quickly brought under control, authorities said.