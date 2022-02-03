Crews rescue horse after it became stuck in mud near Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews in Colleton County helped to rescue a horse that became stuck in mud Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the incident happened off Bachelor Hill Road just north of Hendersonville.

The agency said it received a call around 2:47 p.m. about a large horse that had become stuck in the mud.

Deputy Chief David Greene responded to the location and found the 28-year-old horse, named Hogue, stuck up to its chest in a swampy area.

“Crews worked for several hours digging out mud, cutting trees, pulling stumps and used a Fire-Rescue winch with several large straps to free the horse,” officials said.

They said the county’s animal services, along with the horse’s caretaker, owner, and neighbor helped to free the animal and cared for it during the rescue.

“Once freed, the horse stood up and walked from the scene under its own power,” officials said.

The horse was later evaluated by a veterinarian. Officials said besides being very muddy, the horse was given a “clean bill of health.”