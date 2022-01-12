Currituck man charged with ten counts of child exploitation

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Currituck County is behind bars facing charges of child exploitation.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Raffaele Joseph Hanauer has been charged with ten counts of second-degree child exploitation of a minor.

The charges stem from a search warrant that they conducted in the Eagle Creek subdivision.

Hanauer is currently being housed at the CCSO detention center on a $200,000 bond.

Officials add that they do not believe anyone related to him was aware of his actions.

