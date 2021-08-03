Cyclists fear for their safety after thumbtacks thrown in bike lanes in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for the person who is throwing thumbtacks in the Shore Drive bike lanes.

“As a cyclist, you think about it every time you are out on the road,” said Stephen Byrd.

Cyclists always fear a big crash.

“When a tire blows you lose all traction,” Byrd added.

Over the last month, the concern on the Shore Drive bike lanes has only heightened.

“July 5 was the first incident I heard about,” said cyclist Mark Griffith.

Since then, it has become only a weekly occurrence that someone ends with a flat tire.

“I looked own and sure enough, there were two tacks sticking out of my tire,” Byrd added.

“I didn’t know right away and then I heard it,” Griffith said.

Someone is throwing thumbtacks on the bike lanes.

“Shore Drive scares me now and it never used to,” Byrd added.

The city has come out a couple of times and cleaned up the tacks. So far, no one has been hurt, but cyclists say it is only a matter of time.

“At 22 mph and in a big group, if somebody goes down, a lot of people can go down and get in the roadway,” Griffith said. “It could hurt or kill somebody.”

It’s not just the hardcore cyclists that use Shore Drive.

“I’m hearing of families and children getting flat tires on there,” Griffith added. “There’s nothing funny about that.”

“It feels like the wrong solution if you are trying to get us off the roads,” Bryd said.