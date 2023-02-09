Necropsy will be performed to determine cause of death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team is working to find out what caused the death of a whale off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The aquarium received a report on Feb. 7 about a dead humpback whale floating in the water near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

A WAVY viewer spotted this dead whale off the shore of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 (Photo Courtesy – Albert Burnett) A WAVY viewer spotted this dead whale off the shore of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 (Photo Courtesy – Albert Burnett)

WAVY viewer Albert Burnett shared these images he took of the whale Tuesday.

Members of the Stranding Response Team, U.S. Coast Guard, and Army Corps of Engineers were all out at Lynnhaven Beach Wednesday by First Landing State Park to bring the whale to shore.

Images from the beach show that large equipment was brought in to remove the whale from the water. Once on shore, members of the stranding team and others began the examination process.

The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team responded to the death of a humpback whale in Virginia Beach. Feb. 8, 2023 (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Tommy Bragg) The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team responded to the death of a humpback whale in Virginia Beach. Feb. 8, 2023 (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Tommy Bragg) Feb. 8, 2023 (Photo courtesy: Andrew Robinson/WAVY)

10 On Your Side will continue to check with the aquarium for updates on the necropsy.

The public is asked to maintain a safe distance.

Whales are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Action which makes it illegal to touch the animal.

If you ever notice a stranded marine mammal or sea turtle, please report it as soon as possible to the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response hotline at (757) 385-7575.