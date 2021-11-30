Delegate accuses VB sheriff of retaliation against her husband, a deputy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In a social media post published on Tuesday, Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler accused city Sheriff Ken Stolle of firing her husband from the sheriff’s office after she shared concerns with him about a deputy allegedly attending the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“A concerned citizen shared a video with me of a @VBSO Deputy at the Capitol on January 6. I have been a target to some of these extremists, so I let our Sheriff @kenstolle know hoping he would help. Did Stolle do anything? Yes! He fired my husband this morning. #detoxVB,” Convirs-Fowler tweeted.

She updated the social media post a few hours with: “Correction: He put my husband on “Administrative Leave” until 1/1/22 then he will not be reinstated.”

Correction: He put my husband on “Administrative Leave” until 1/1/22 then he will not be reinstated. https://t.co/XXGyFKpeB1 — Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (@DelegateFowler) November 30, 2021

Stolle responded to Convirs-Fowler’s tweet on Tuesday, denying that anyone from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office (VBSO) participated in the insurrection or any other criminal conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Stolle also tweeted that his team has spoken with the FBI and were assured that no one on his staff broke the law.

Let me be clear: No one from the @VBSO participated in any insurrection, riot or other criminal conduct at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Period. — Ken Stolle (@kenstolle) November 30, 2021

Not sure what you asked the FBI bc I tried to show you the video and you would not meet with me to get the video and information. https://t.co/ktirUyN0xX — Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (@DelegateFowler) November 30, 2021

10 On Your Side reached out to Convirs-Fowler for further comment and hadn’t heard back as of Tuesday evening.

The VBSO also issued a statement on Tuesday denying firing Convirs-Fowler’s husband, Sgt. W.D. Fowler. The VBSO confirmed that Fowler was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday and that he will not be appointed to another four-year term to work at the VBSO.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, all sheriffs’ office personnel are constitutional appointees who serve at the pleasure of the elected sheriff in their jurisdiction. Sheriffs can terminate an appointment at any time. The sheriff has the absolute authority – and the responsibility – to decide who to appoint to best carry out their policies, perform their law enforcement duties, uphold the public trust, and serve the community. Pursuant to that authority, Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle today notified Sgt. W.D. Fowler that he would not be appointed for a new four-year term on Jan. 1, 2022. He has been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of his current four-year appointment, which expires on Dec. 31, 2021. Sgt. Fowler’s employment has not been terminated and there is no correlation whatsoever to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S Capitol, as has been alleged by his wife. VBSO statement on Sgt. W.D. Fowler

Convirs-Fowler also tweeted a screenshot of what appeared to be a text message conversation between herself and Stolle starting on Nov. 24 in which she mentioned the video she’d like to discuss with him.

You didn’t even meet with me to get the information or video of your deputy at the Capitol on January 6. He also has III%er (3%er) stuff all over his page. Is he on Administrative leave? The next day my husband is let go. I thought we were short deputies? Hmmmm https://t.co/F50jrJnSQg pic.twitter.com/XnU89McB3r — Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (@DelegateFowler) November 30, 2021

The sheriff’s office declined to provide any further comment on the issue, as it is a personnel matter.

