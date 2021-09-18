Deputies investigate after multiple golf carts reported stolen from Darlington Raceway

FILE – In this May 17, 2020, file photo, the grandstands are empty at Darlington Raceway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Darlington, S.C. Darlington Raceway officials are excited about hosting the first of two scheduled NASCAR weekends, something the track hadn’t featured since 2004. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after multiple golf carts were reported stolen from Darlington Raceway, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were contacted by someone at the raceway who said a driver showed up Monday to pick up the golf carts and the lock was cut off and the gate was open, according to an incident report. The last driver, who was in charge of inventory, said four of the golf carts were missing.

No other information was immediately available.