LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities said two people were shot following an altercation between at least two individuals at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Ladson.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the DMV was not a target of the shooting. He said it appeared there was some type of argument between at least two people outside the office when it spilled inside the building.

Two people – which Sheriff Lewis said includes a likely target and a bystander – were shot. No DMV employees were struck. The two individuals were taken to Trident Hospital with unknown injuries.

Sheriff Lewis described a chaotic scene when deputies first arrived and said the DMV was full of people at the time of the shooting.

Berkeley County dispatch received calls from multiple people just after 1:30 p.m. Sheriff Lewis said nearly every surrounding agency responded to assist with the shooting.

Authorities are searching for a Black male who fled the scene. That person is described as 6-foot, thin build, between 18 and 25. They said he was wearing skinny jeans, crocs, and a gray sweatshirt at the time.

DMV SHOOTING SUSPECT VIA BCSO

It remains unclear what type of weapon was used during the shooting. Sheriff Lewis asked that anyone who observes any suspicious behavior to place call law enforcement immediately.

People are asked to avoid the area while deputies process the crime scene.