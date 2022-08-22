DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district.

Wendy Cook, 54, was killed according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The district posted about the death on its Facebook page on Monday, which consisted of Cook’s name, picture and title. Cook was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School.

Authorities arrested Kyle Church early Sunday morning after being called at about 3:15 a.m. to an address on Southwind Road, which is just outside Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Church has also been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.