FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is expected to be released on bond on Tuesday after a federal magistrate granted a $250,000 bond for the “Tiger King” star who is facing federal money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Derek Shoemake with the United States Attorney’s Office said Monday afternoon that Magistrate Judge Thomas E. Rodgers III granted the secured bond. Antle will be subject to location monitoring with his movements limited to the Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns.

Antle’s son will act as a custodian and will be responsible for making sure he makes his scheduled court appearances and follows other conditions of the bond.

A bond hearing was held on June 16 in U.S. District Court in Florence, but a ruling was delayed. Antle is currently still in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending his release.

He was already facing animal trafficking charges in Virginia. Count on News13 for updates.