Downtown Christmas Magic brings holiday cheer to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– It’s the holiday season and Downtown Christmas Magic returned to Florence with slides, a life-size snow globe, and vendors.

Rachel Baggett, development coordinator with the Downtown Development Corporation said expectations were especially high because the event was scaled back in 2020 due to COVID-19. The event started with Christmas tree lighting and a holiday lights and music show. Baggett said the show alone took three weeks to set up.

“This was a huge undertaking. I have the scratches and the back pain to prove it. It’s one of the most fun things we do. Just to see people’s excitement when they walk through the show makes it all worth it,” Baggett said. “I just think people are ready to get back out and celebrate the best of what Florence has to offer.”

She said the goal of the event is to bring families together and support local businesses. Downtown merchants like Andrena Mullins of LilJazZi’s Cafe said they looked forward to an increase in foot traffic for the event.

“It’s so pretty downtown. Everybody’s got their windows decorated and their lights, it’s just a beautiful time of the year,” Mullins said. “Of course we always like activities and love anything that happens downtown. We always want to get involved so even if it’s just a cup of hot chocolate, hey, we’ll get it for you.”

Business owners competed in a holiday window decorating contest. Mullins said she has been urging all her customers to vote for her display.

The event lasted until nine o’clock. Admission was free and News13 was one of the sponsors. The holiday light and music show will be available to view for the rest of the month.