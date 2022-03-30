BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – New polling from Emerson College and The Hill released today shows Mike Durant leading the Republican primary race to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate.

The poll of 687 “very and somewhat likely” Republican primary voters shows Durant leading the pack of Senate hopefuls with 33%. Katie Britt performed second with 23%, and Brooks performed third with 12%. No other candidate reached double-digit support. 26% of respondents were undecided in the Senate primary race. The GOP primary poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.7%.

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling noted that “while Durant holds a lead over Britt and Brooks in the primary, he is shy of the necessary 50% to avoid a runoff in

June.”

Kimball added that “the majority (52%) of Republican primary voters say Donald Trump’s

endorsement makes them more likely to support a candidate. Senator Shelby’s endorsement

holds less weight; 46% say it makes no difference to their vote.”

Data for the poll was collected March 25-27, days after former President Donald Trump took back his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in the race.

On the Democratic side of the Senate race, 67% of voters are undecided, but candidates Will Boyd (10.6%) and Victor Williams (10.4%) garnered the most support.

The Emerson College/The Hill poll also asked respondents about their preferences in the Alabama governor’s race.

In the Republican gubernatorial primary poll, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey garnered the most support, with 48%. Her closest challenger, Tim James, polled at just over 11%. Just under 22% of respondents said they were undecided.

“While Ivey is at 48% in the primary ballot test, she has a 64% approval rating among Republican primary voters, which might allow her to reach 50% to avoid a run-off,” Kimball said of the GOP primary race for governor.

On the Democratic side, the vast majority of voters were undecided in the governor’s race. Yolanda Flowers garnered the most support, with 11.2% of primary voters saying they would voter for the candidate. No other candidate received double-digit support.

The poll also asked respondents about issues in the state, including recreational marijuana, laws covering the sale of firearms, whether the state runs fair elections, and the so-called “Alabama Heartbeat Act.”

Alabama’s primary elections are scheduled for May 24. Runoffs, if necessary, will be held on June 21.