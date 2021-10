DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many Americans hold a superstition that black cats are dangerous or unlucky; however, the origin is not as widely known as the ideology itself.

“It begins with Pope Gregory IX in 1233 when he issues the papal bull, Vox in Rama, that began the Inquisition and the church sanction, heretic and witch hunts,” explained Meghan Henning, associate professor of Christian origins at the University of Dayton. “In that 1233 document, he says that black cats were an incarnation of Satan.”