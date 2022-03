ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A earthquake reported in Elgin Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.3 around 2:27 p.m.

This the 17th low-magnitude to happen in South Carolina in 2022 and the 21st to happen in the Elgin and Lugoff area since Dec. 27, 2021, SCEMD said.