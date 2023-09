Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

MORGANTON, G.A. (WSPA) – The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Morganton, Georgia on Labor Day weekend.

USGS said the earthquake was 4 miles east northeast of Morganton and 43.2 east southeast of Cleveland, Tennessee.

According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake hit at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. It had a depth of 3 kilometers.