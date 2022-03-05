COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Effective immediately, masks are no longer required in city government buildings, per Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

The update comes days after the CDC announced an update to their mask recommendations. The agency now bases their recommendations on the level of community spread of COVID-19.

“They feel confident enough in the numbers, and after speaking with our local health officials that this is this is okay to do. And I think people are tired and want to get back to a little bit more normalcy. This has not been so much an emergency order as it was a policy in our building.” Mayor Skip Henderson

Muscogee County and surrounding counties fall in the low to medium range, meaning most people are not recommended to wear masks. Columbus’ rate of infection has dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Which has been averaged over the last two weeks.

Mayor Henderson told News 3 thanks to the citizens’ cooperation, the city has been able to continue to provide services to its constituents over the last two years.

“We know from watching people’s reactions to all of the different requirements and requests that have been made over the last two years that not everybody is going to be on the same page and we respect that, but I think for the most part, people that come in our buildings are going to be, I think they’re going to appreciate not having to wear a mask unless they just want to.” Mayor Skip Henderson

As for courtrooms, this new update varies. It is up to the discretion of the presiding judge whether or not masks are required in the courtroom and buildings where jury selections take place. While not required, surgical and K-N-95 masks will still be provided at the entrance to government buildings.

