UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – The executive director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce is accused of using the organization’s credit card for personal gain.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 24-year-old Stephanie Freeman Rhinehart was arrested Tuesday and charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

Warrants stated that Rhinehart used just over $600 of Chamber of Commerce funds for personal gain between January 31 and March 22.

Rhinehart was booked into the Union County Detention Center.