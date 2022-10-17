GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Many people from across the country packed streets in downtown Greenville for Fall for Greenville.

The large street festival is underway all weekend long.

You can hear the music and smell the food as you approach the festival.

“The fact that everybody’s here this year. It’s after two years of pandemic, I’m just so excited to see everybody back and out and eat and drink,” said Christina Roseyasi, a festival goer.

Many kids were playing in the streets or at the booths.

“I like going on all of the rides,” Owen said.

“There’s a lot of cool stuff here. There’s a lot of cool stuff,” said one girl.

People enjoyed everything that the more than 100 tents had to offer.

“I’ve lived here for 53 years, and this is one of the best things that Greenville does,” said volunteer Melissa Young.

You can never go hungry while having fun, because there are more than 50 restaurants, and even a street filled with food trucks.

“The food trucks having a presence in the food industry in Greenville. I mean there’s a lot of good food that’s not going to necessarily be inside a brick and mortar. So, it’s nice to actually have the trucks out here,” said Cory Rutland with Local Pie Pizza Company.

There are six live music stages, one culinary stage, and more than 80 bands all weekend long.

“I love festivals like this, because it gives me a chance to try lots of different things. New options,” Roseyasi said. “I think it’s a great way to keep us on the map. I feel like every time I check Facebook, we’re on some new list about being top 10, top six great place to travel.”

The excitement is only just beginning, as the event will last until Sunday night.

“Fall for Greenville is such a great opportunity to go out and see the community. Like you get to see great restaurants. You get to see rides. You get to see booths,” Max said. “It’s a really great experience if you just want to go out and have fun.”

Even people from across the country stopped by to explore.

“My first festival. I love it. I will recommend all of my friends back home and just come out,” said Monica Pillow, a visitor from Texas.

“I said okay, let me try, let me come out here and what do you know, like six–seven blocks of it.” Pillow said. “It’s wonderful. It’s beautiful. All of the food vendors here. Music in every corner.”

7NEWS will have a tent loaded with goodies all weekend. It’s outside the 7NEWS studio on Main Street in downtown Greenville. Feel free to stop by during festival hours to meet some of the 7NEWS staff.

The festival will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will go until 9 p.m. The event runs from Noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.