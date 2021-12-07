False alarm: ‘Nothing found’ after Newport News middle school goes into modified lockdown due to report of contraband at school

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools officials say nothing was found after Crittenden Middle School went on modified lockdown following a report of a “contraband” reportedly brought into school Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson from Newport News Public Schools, a student at the school reported that they saw some kind of contraband, although it is not yet clear what the item is.

Officials told 10 On Your Side that parents have been informed of the situation.

An active search is currently for the item found nothing on school premises. Students are in their classrooms and classes are ongoing.

The school was temporarily put in a modified lockdown which means the outside doors are locked and the only people let in or out are members of law enforcement.

No further information has been released.

This is breaking news and will be updated.