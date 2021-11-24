Family ups reward to $5,000 in search for Florence man missing since January 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a Pee Dee man missing since January 2020 is now offering a $5,000 reward in their efforts to find him, Florence police said.

Tracy Lamont Herion was last seen in the 600 block of South Coit Street in Florence, police said. He is approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Herion’s family initially offered a $500 reward and then increased it to $1,000 in May 2020. The latest reward is only being offered through Dec. 24, police said.

Law-enforcement investigators, family members and the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons have searched several areas across the Pee Dee region, hoping to find evidence and information that could lead them to Herion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police Capt. Travis Scott at 843-665-3191 or email him at tsscott@cityofflorence.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).