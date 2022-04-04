COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Fans are invited for a “welcome home” event Monday afternoon as the South Carolina women’s basketball team returns from Minneapolis following a national championship win.

Fans are encouraged to cheer on the team outside of the main entrance of Colonial Life Arena. A celebration, along with comments from Head Coach Dawn Staley, Athletic Director Ray Tanner and President Harris Pastides is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Parking for the event will be available at Discovery Garage (821 Park Street). There will be several road closures surrounding the arena.

For those unable to attend, the celebration can be seen on the Gamecocks Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channel.

South Carolina defeated UConn Sunday night to become national champs for the second time in program history and first time since 2017.