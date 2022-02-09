Father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby denied bond

Cory Bigsby's 4-year-old son still hasn't been found after being reported missing on Jan. 31

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was denied bond Tuesday morning during a court appearance.

Authorities named Cory Bigsby as the only person of interest in Codi‘s disappearance. As of Tuesday, he has not been charged in connection to the disappearance of his son, however, he faces seven felony child neglect charges. He admitted to leaving his four young children, all under five years old, at home alone as he ran errands.

Cory confessed to leaving the children at home alone at night on January 25 as he visited several locations over the span of two hours, according to court records.

He said the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves the home, according to the complaint. Police said Cory left the children with no way for them to contact him or emergency services.

Cory’s estranged wife was in the courtroom Tuesday as a witness. The defense attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, called her to the stand. She testified that she would help Cory with any court requirements if he was granted bond.

The couple has multiple children and she lives in the Hampton Roads area, Ambrose said. Her children are not the ones in the home when the alleged child neglect incidents took place.

Ambrose also addressed the media on questions about whether Cory requested his representation last week.

“It’s my understanding there was a request for an attorney and for the ability to remain silent, that said I just spoke to Mr. [Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton] Bell this morning. There are recordings of what happened in the police station and for the duration of his stay there. He indicated he’s going to be getting those to me,” said Ambrose.

It also came out in court on Tuesday that Cory was convicted of going AWOL while in the military.

Cory Bigsby’s preliminary hearing was set for April 5.

Meanwhile, the search for Codi looks different this week, after he was originally reported missing on Monday, January 31.

Police have moved from a massive search last week into an investigative phase. Police say they are following leads and gathering evidence from the family home.

On Tuesday, a sign of hope was put up outside Buckroe Pointe Apartments.

Kayla White came up with the idea for this sign created by a local woman

Kayla White, who lives in the complex, is behind the large message. She worked with a local woman who only charged White’s family for the delivery of the sign.

“Every time I hit that stop sign I say to myself, ‘Codi come home.’ Now everybody doesn’t have a choice but to say ‘Codi come home,'” stated White. “My main goal was to create happiness for the kids. Not about the situation but from a child’s point of view.”

White said it’s hard to explain to her children what happened to Codi, so she’s hoping this will bring a positive light to all the children who live here.

10 On Your Side asked if she ever saw Codi playing outside the apartments.

“I haven’t I think that’s what’s kind of pulling my heartstrings more, because I’m just one of those parents who’s everywhere throughout the complex,” White said.

She says the sign will be up for the next three days.

White’s asking if you stop and take a picture to post it on social media with the hashtag #BringCodiHome.

#UPDATE Looks like @HamptonVAPolice Forensics are back on the scene at Bigsby’s apartment. So far have seen two people from forensics going into the apartment with equipment. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7neKnMQyJU — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 7, 2022

Community members stepped up and continue to search the woods and area near Codi’s home. Some use drones to search the area and then walk through the woods, or swamps.

The Black Lives Matter 757 group plans to continue to search until at least Thursday.