Father of missing child Codi Bigsby admitted to leaving kids at home alone, court records show

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby admitted to investigators that he had left his four young children at home alone on several occasions in the past, including as recently as January 25, court records show.

In addition to 4-year-old Codi, who still hasn’t been found after being reported missing on Monday, January 31, Cory Bigsby also has a 5-year-old child and 2-year-old twins who lived at the Buckroe Pointe apartment with him full-time. Codi’s mother lives in Washington D.C.

In a criminal complaint, Hampton police said that Cory Bigsby confessed to leaving the children at home alone as he visited several locations over the span of two hours on January 25, from 5:09 p.m. to 7:09 p.m.

Cory Bigsby said the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves the home, according to the complaint. Police said Bigsby left the children with no way for them to contact him or emergency services.

Bigsby was charged on Thursday with seven counts of child neglect, after previously being named a person of interest in the case of his missing 4-year-old. Hampton police said his timeline for Codi’s disappearance didn’t match evidence collected. There is no indication these charges are related to his missing son.

He appeared via video for an arraignment on the charges Friday morning and has not yet entered a plea. A bond hearing is set for next Tuesday, as the prosecuting attorney wasn’t available Friday.

In a press conference on Friday, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the investigation will be more intense following Cory Bigsby’s arrest. Now on day five of searching, Talbot said “we lose a bit more hope” with each passing day that Codi isn’t located.

“With each day, it becomes harder and harder to believe Codi Bigsby is alive and well,” Talbot said.

There’s still no evidence that he could have been abducted, Talbot said, and authorities know where Codi’s mother is and she’s been cooperating. Talbot said Bigsby’s other children are accounted for and are safe.

Talbot however says it’s hard to believe that Codi would choose to leave the apartment on his own.

“I will say I’ve known a few 4-year-olds in my life, I don’t know any who decide at any hour of the morning, when it’s dark, to leave their home,” Talbot said. “I don’t know any that do that. I don’t believe that that’s what happened this time.”

10 On Your Side caught up with Bigsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, after Friday’s court hearing and asked him if Bigsby had anything to say about the charges he is facing.

“Mr. Bigsby expresses thanks and affection to all those searching and trying to find his son. We give our thoughts and prayers… we appreciate every volunteer who has tried to assist,” Ambrose said.

The search for Codi Bigsby entered its fifth day on Friday, however, the command post stationed adjacent to the Buckroe Soccer Field was closed down.

Sgt. R.C. Williams didn’t respond to questions as to why, however said the investigation was moving more into the “intelligence phase.”

Authorities from neighboring fire and police departments joined in the search on Thursday, assisting community volunteers, Hampton police and the FBI.

Officials asked anyone who has seen Codi, his father or siblings since Christmas is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Those who live in their apartment complex, Buckroe Pointe, and have surveillance cameras were also asked to call the FBI.

Meanwhile, WAVY News 10 reached out to the U.S. Army for information about his military confirmed. Army spokesperson Matt Leonard confirmed on Friday that Cory Bigsby served as a Cargo Specialist (88H) from September 1997 until September 2017. He completed two deployments to Afghanistan and two to Iraq. In response to the inquiry if he was honorably discharged, Leonard said, “Due to privacy constraints we are not able to provide characterization of discharge for any soldier.”

Talbot spoke about Bigsby being a veteran in the briefing on Friday, and said he was “quite capable” and understood his rights.