ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A father and his young daughter were found dead on Thursday following a murder-suicide in Anderson County.

The shooting happened on Cherokee Road near Belton, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirmed Thursday evening the two were dead. Shore said the daughter was just three months old.

The coroner’s office identified the father as 21-year-old Iziah Akeem Murray and the daughter as 3-month-old Zaila Godis Murray.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Iziah Murray was at the house visiting his daughter under supervised visitation and upon the visitation ending, he pulled out a gun and shot his daughter and then himself.

The coroner’s office ruled the double shooting as a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson

County Sheriff’s Office.