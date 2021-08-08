FlightAware: 16 Spirit Airlines flights canceled at Myrtle Beach airport on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than a dozen Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled on Sunday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

As of 5:30 p.m, the website showed 16 canceled flights at the airport. The cancellations come after the airline saw flights canceled on Saturday, according to FlightAware.

An advisory on the airline’s website on Saturday said: “We are experiencing a high volume of cancellations throughout our network, please check your email and flight status before going to the airport.”

Hundreds of Spirit passengers have experienced dayslong delays at the airport since Spirit began having problems early in the week that prompted the cancellation of dozens of flights. Similar problems have also been reported at other airports served by the airline.

According to FlightAware, 44% of Spirit flights were canceled Friday. That represents an improvement over Thursday when 56% of Spirit flights did not take off. Spirit said the airline should begin to catch back up over the weekend.

Earlier in the week, the airline said a perfect storm of factors combined to create the travel nightmare.

“What started with weather and its associated delays led to more and more crew members getting dislocated and being unable to fly their assigned trips,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement to News13. “Ultimately, the number of crews facing those issues outpaced our crew scheduling department’s capacity for getting them back in place.”