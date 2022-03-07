Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story listed charges against the child involved. The Pembroke Pines Police Department says the child has not been arrested and no charges have yet been filed pending an investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida teacher was carried out of her classroom on a stretcher after being attacked by a 5-year-old student at her school, WPLG reported.

The incident happened at Pines Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to an affidavit obtained by the news station.

Police said two students, ages 4 and 5, were being disruptive in class, flipping chairs and throwing things at teachers.

After they were taken to a “cool down” room, the 5-year-old started attacking the teacher with his fists and feet, police said.

The teacher radioed for help, and police were called to the school.

Officers found the teacher sitting on the ground against a wall. She appeared “faint” and “dazed” and started coughing and dry heaving, the report said.

The teacher was carried out of the school on a stretcher and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, according to WPLG.

Pembroke Pines Police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell confirmed to Nexstar that the teacher has since returned home.

Conwell added that officers had not arrested or filed charges against the 5-year-old as of Monday afternoon, and the investigation was ongoing.