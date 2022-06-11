ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A former Upstate college campus safety police officer and his wife were charged with child sex crimes dating back more than two and a half decades.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 47-year-old Caleb Rivera was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

SLED said Rivera is a former campus safety police officer at Spartanburg Methodist College.

The college said that Rivera worked there from June 2021 through October 2021 when he was placed on administrative leave.

Rivera was fired from the college when charges were filed, according to Spartanburg Methodist College.

47-year-old Julia Rivera was also charged with Committing or Attempting a Lewd Act Upon a Child Under 16.

Warrants state that the crimes happened sometime between July 1995 and July 1997 in Abbeville County.

SLED said they were requested to investigate by the Honea Path Police Department.

Both Caleb and Julia Rivera were booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.