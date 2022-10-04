GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University announced it was investigating claims that one of its professors participated in a rally affiliated with white supremacist groups.

The university’s president posted a message online Friday stating that the faculty member participated in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

That rally drew members of the KKK and neo-Nazi groups. One woman was killed when violence erupted between members of those groups and counter-protesters.

The claims came to light following social media posts by a group working to identify people who attended the rally.

In the statement, Furman University President Elizabeth Davis said she and other “immediately began investigating” claims that the professor attended that rally.

Davis said the professor will not teach or be on campus “as we process these difficult circumstances and determine next steps.”

“The views of the organizers of the Unite the Right rally do not reflect the values that I hold, and they are not the values that we have committed to in our vision, mission and values statements,” the statement continued. “Furman University is stronger when we embrace and celebrate diversity and when we denounce racism, exclusion and hatred.”

The university did not identify the professor.