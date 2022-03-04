GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chief of Police in Gaffney missed the deadline to get his certificate, making him out of compliance to carry a weapon or make arrests.

Gaffney Police Chief Gerald Knight has only been out of compliance for less than a month. Both he and the Criminal Justice Academy said it all comes down to miscommunication.

Knight moved to South Carolina in February of 2021 where he worked at Wofford University as a public safety officer. In July of 2021, Knight became the police chief of Gaffney.

“His clock started ticking once he came into South Carolina to become a law enforcement officer,” said Jamie Swindler.

Director for the Criminal Justice Academy, Jackie Swindler, said Chief Knight had a year to complete his certification.

That is not how Chief Knight understood it.



“My understanding was that when I was sworn in on July 2nd, I had a year from July 2nd of 2021 to 2022,” said Chief Knight.

Swindler said an officer coming from a different state, must register with the academy and submit their records for review. He said it’s common for a police chief or officer to come from out of state, but this type of situation is rare.

“He waited awhile to get that to us, and he tells us, and I believe him, that people within his agency did not tell him what he needed to do,” said Swindler.

Chief Knight said he found out his certification was up on February 18.

“As soon as I found out there was an infraction, or misunderstanding, I corrected that behavior. When it was told to me that they didn’t want me carrying a weapon or making arrests, I effectively, immediately stopped right then,” he said.

Swindler said Chief Knight has a few options to get back in compliance.

“One of those routes would probably take him a week, or so, to study and then come take the test, then come here for driving and shooting. The other one would be however long it would take him to view the training material and then come take the test,” said Swindler.

He said no laws were broken, and once Chief Knight completes the process, he will be a Class-One Officer again. While he’s working on completing the process, Chief Knight wants to set the record straight.

“I’m still the Chief of Police, I’m still doing my job, day in and day out, we just need to refocus. We need to focus our energy on real problems,” said Chief Knight.

He said he plans to have everything done to get his certification up to date in the next few weeks, or by the end of the month, at the latest.