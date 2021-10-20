Georgia murder suspect caught in College Station

FOREST PARK, Ga. / COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A Georgia man suspected of murder has been apprehended in College Station.

The Forest Park Police Department reported an update on the shooting death of 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez on October 20. The suspect – identified as 21-year-old Gilberto Eugene Teran, Sr. – has been apprehended and is in police custody.

Gilberto was apprehended in College Station, and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

The Forest Park Police Department responded to a call on October 10 in reference to a shooting in the 4800 block of Mitchell Street. When officers arrived, they found a Adan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Adan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilberto is known to Adan, and fled the scene on foot. An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained on Gilberto for Malice Murder.

Gilberto was arrested in College Station due to a call of a welfare concern for a man sleeping in a car at an apartment complex near Welsh Avenue and Southwest Parkway. Gilberto was arrested on multiple Georgia warrants and charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failure to Identify (Fugitive) in College Station.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals, and the City of College Station Police Department assisted the Forest Park Police Department in this case.

Sources: Forest Park Police Department, College Station Police Department