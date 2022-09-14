HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an easy Sunday morning when Terrance Sessions was getting gas with his 6-year-old daughter, Jayla Bellamy, at the Marathon Gas station on Belle Terre Boulevard.

On his way out, he noticed a wallet in the middle of the road.

“It was a big wallet with all the information in it,” Sessions said. “I was like, ‘I know she’s probably worried about it.’”

After looking at the address, he noticed the owner only lived about 10 minutes away. With his daughter watching, he knew what he had to do.

“I was like, ‘that’s no problem,’” Session said. “That’s just what you’re supposed to do.”

He said he wanted to use the moment as an opportunity to teach his daughter something good.

“I was just trying to show her and just be an example to her and just show her the right things,” Sessions said. “Even when nobody’s looking, you can still do the right thing.”

Sessions went to the home to drop off the wallet. When he got there, he rang the doorbell over and over, but no one answered. He said he kept ringing until someone came to the door.

When the door finally opened, it was Forestbrook nurse Lindsey Seaton on the other side. She had just finished working a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift. She said the only thing she could do was say thank you a million times.

“I didn’t even have anything to say,” Seaton said. “He’s just standing there with my wallet and his precious little girl, and I didn’t even know what to say. I just kept saying thank you.”

Seaton said she was so tired after her overnight shift that she forgot to get Session’s name. Luckily, she captured images of him on her Ring doorbell, so she took it to social media.

“I’m like, ‘I’m just gonna make an Instagram post,’ but I’m not friends with that many people on there,” Seaton said. “My husband was like, ‘put it in the Myrtle Vegas Facebook group. Everybody sees that.’”

Through her post, she was able to find Sessions. The post in Myrtle Vegas now has more than 2,000, and Seaton said she did not expect the post to “blow up” like it did.

“I just think that it was something good that happened and people don’t see that very much anymore,” Seaton said. “I just wanted to make sure he was recognized for doing that.”

Sessions said he could not believe the amount of messages he had received after the post took off.

“I was sweating. I was like ‘oh my god, they got the worst picture ever,’” Sessions said. I was like ‘really?’ It was something simple. I didn’t look for nothing in return. She didn’t owe me nothing. I just wanted to give it back.”

Thanks to the post, Seaton and Sessions were able to reunite in person. The community was overjoyed to see a good deed like this one.

“A complete stranger just Venmo’d me $25 cash to give to him,” Sessions said. My neighbor gave him cash. We gave him some cash. My other neighbor baked some cupcakes. Someone brought him Krispy Kreme for me to give him. I had someone else tonight wanting to know what size the girl wore.”

Sessions insisted that he did not need any of that.

“She was happy,” Session said. “That was the only thing that mattered to me.”

He said all he wanted to do was teach his daughter an important lesson.

“There’s the stereotyping, like with my hair and stuff,” Session said. “A lot of people are judgemental, so I just wanted to step up. I wanted to teach her something she could stick with even when she’s not around me.”

Seaton said she was inspired by his act of kindness.

“It brought tears to everybody’s eyes because I know he’s had a rough couple years and to get all this love and kindness, I think that’s really good for him and his daughter,” Seaton said. “It was just very humbling. It made me want to be a better person.”

Now, the two families have become friends.

“I feel like we’re friends now,” Seaton said. “He’s invited us to the little girl’s birthday party next month, and I told her I was gonna take her to the pool next week. “It’s just a good feeling. It just makes your heart happy.”