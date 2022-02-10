Gov. McMaster says S.C. has a surplus of money to spend on tourism

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people from the tourism and travel industry across the state came to Greenville this week for the 57th annual South Carolina Governor’s Conference on Tourism & Travel, as the governor spoke about the importance of the industry in South Carolina.

Tourism professionals from all areas of the state were there, including Executive Director of Visit Anderson, Neil Paul.

“It’s really our can’t miss event of the year in this industry,” said Paul.

For several days, they get together to learn and bounce ideas off of each other.

“[It is] an opportunity to provide educational opportunities and network and share ideas,” said Paul. “Just a tremendous event and tremendous opportunity for our industry.”

On Wednesday, the conference ended with an award ceremony, recognizing industry leaders who have changed the tourism game in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster also came with some good news for the state.

The governor said since COVID, South Carolina has a surplus of funds to enhance tourism.

“We are just, we are booming,” McMaster said. “We took a conservative approach, we froze government spending, state government spending and as people were drawing unemployment out, we were putting money back in from the federal government which comes out of your pocket eventually.”

He says they’ll focus on improving infrastructure such as water lines, sewers and broad band, but one of the main focuses will be South Carolina’s roads, like Interstate 85, Interstate 26, and building Interstate 73.

“That’s going to take a lot of money, but the good news is we have extra money now and we want to invest it in those things that will transform the economy and the flow of people and their safety in our state,” said McMaster.

Next year’s conference is scheduled to be held in Charleston.