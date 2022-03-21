(WFXR/WAVY) — On Monday, Virginia Gov. Youngkin signed Senate Bill 777 which bans the dangerous ‘Carolina Squat’ modification on vehicles in the state.

The signing of the bill took place at the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office located on Clay Street.

The Governor was joined by the bill’s patron, Senator Mark Peake(R-Lynchburg), and other legislative and law enforcement leaders. The family of Jody “BJ” Upton Jr., a young father tragically killed in a collision with a truck with Carolina squat modifications this year also joined the governor for the signing.

With the signing of the bill, this means the height of the front bumper of a vehicle in Virginia cannot be more than four inches greater than the height of the rear bumper.

In a release following the bill signing, the governor’s office called the Carolina Squat-style modifications “impractical” and “very dangerous.”



“If the front end of the vehicle is higher than the rear end, the headlights are pointed towards the sky instead of illuminating the road ahead. The truck being angled compromises the driver’s view and alters the dispersion of mechanical force in the event of a collision.”

The bill will become law Tuesday once it is formally communicated back to the House Clerk’s Office and enrolled in the Act of Assembly.