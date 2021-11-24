Greyhound bus evacuated due to bomb threat in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greyhound bus was evacuated Wednesday evening following a reported bomb threat in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver called 911 to report a disturbance on the bus around 6:00 p.m. While the driver was on the phone, a passenger said they had a bomb in their luggage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bus stopped at the Pilot Travel Center on Highway 290, just off of Interstate 85, and was evacuated.

The sheriff’s office said investigators went through the luggage but no explosive devices were found.

Deputies said the two people involved in this disturbance on the bus left the scene and have not been found.

The bus has since continued to its scheduled destination.