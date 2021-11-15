Gun taken from student at Hughes Academy in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools said a student is recommended for expulsion after they brought a gun to school on Monday.

The incident happened at Hughes Academy of Science and Technology near the start of the school day.

After receiving a tip about a student being in possession of a gun, the administration and school resource officer responded immediately, isolating the student and taking possession of the gun, Assistant Principal Nanette Davis said.

Davis said no threats were made towards the students or staff, and the student was taken into custody.

Hughes Academy will have extra district personnel on campus for the rest of the day, according to officials.

Davis asked that parents remind their students that weapons and look-alikes should never be brought to school. Anytime a student sees or hears something that concerns them, they should immediately report it to an adult in the building.