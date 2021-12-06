Hendrix Elementary School remembers 10-year-old Kylen Medlock

BOILING SPRINGS (WSPA) – The bustling sounds of a school day are a little bit quieter this week at Hendrix Elementary School as the community mourns the loss of one of their own.

“When a tragedy happens that affects a student, it impacts people, it impacts your classroom, it impacts the hearts of others,” said Amy Crenshaw, a fifth-grade teacher at Hendrix Elementary School.

On Saturday, 10-year-old Kylen Medlock lost his life in a two-vehicle accident on Little Mountain Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Ford pickup truck was traveling North when a 2002 Buick Sedan pulled out and was struck.

Kye’s homeroom teacher, Amy Crenshaw, shared the news on Monday with her students.

“My heart was very heavy. It’s a daunting task to look at kids and tell them heartbreaking news. And when you are the one that they trust, and when you are the one that they lean-to in a hard situation, the words that you say and your actions impact them greatly,” explained Crenshaw.

Kye’s life is now being remembered as the community mourns the loss of a boy who is described as kind and compassionate.

“The students looked up to him because of who he was and because of the type of student that he was and the kid that he was,” said Crenshaw.

Students shared their favorite memories of Kye on Monday in notes and drawings.

“I love this one because one of the students wrote, ‘Ky was an amazing friend, you did an amazing job raising him’,” said Crenshaw while holding one of the student’s notes.

They are small snip-its that describe the lasting impact Kye left on those who knew him best.

“As teachers, we love our students as they are our own and when our kids are hurting, we hurt. But moving forward I want our class to remember Kye and our actions to be modeled by the student that he was and the child that he was,” said Crenshaw. “It was my honor to be his teacher.”

(Spartanburg District Two School District)

According to the district, counselors are available at school for students and faculty that may need assistance coping with this unexpected tragedy.