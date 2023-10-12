CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — For this “spooky season,” the city of Conway has cranked it up a notch.

The city will be known as the “city of Halloween” for the remainder of October. This year, the city of Halloween has taken its spooky décor seriously.

In the tunnel of bones, you can walk through skeletons that are almost 7-foot tall.

There are more than 10 different locations all decorated to fit their individual spooky theme. Coming over the Conway Bridge into downtown, drivers can spot skeletons climbing up the water tower.

As they keep driving, they can spot about 3,000 pumpkin baskets hanging from the trees on Main Street.

City hall is covered in cobwebs and spooky candles, and witch hats hang across the breezeway beside city hall.

This year, there’s a 12-foot mummy in Kingston park and scarecrows in the garden walk.

Even businesses along downtown have decorated their store fronts to get into the spooky season spirit.

