AKRON, Ohio (WFXR)–There’s a hill in Akron, Ohio where they say dreams can come true. Three young people from the Roanoke area went there to find out.

Brianna Waldron, Blake Gardner, and Brayden Patterson went to Akron to race for a world championship in the All-American Soap Box Derby. All three qualified for a crack at the championship by winning events in the Roanoke region.

Roanoke area racers Brianna Waldron and Brayden Patterson with their family members as they look down the hill at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio (Photo: George Noleff)

The derby is known worldwide. It has been run since 1934, with four years off during World War Two. In addition to champs from around the United States, this year’s event also featured racers from a number of other countries, including Japan and Canada.

Soap box racing depends on downhill gravity to propel the car and the driver’s ability to steer and course correct to win the margin of victory. Physics and geometry come into play, so in addition to driving skills, math and science knowledge are key for drivers to master the race.

“There’s a lot that they have to know and figure,” said Del Waldron. Waldron is a race official from Roanoke and has been involved in soap box racing as a competitor and organizer for 50 years.

After a week of ceremonies, special events, and preliminary runs to give the local champions a chance to get a feel for the long, steep track at Derby Downs, Saturday finally came.

“I’m a little nervous, other than that I’m feeling good,” said 11-year-old Brayden Patterson of Eagle Rock as he and his grandfather pushed their car to a pre-race inspection.

Brayden qualified for the All-American race by winning the Stock Division at the Star City Soap Box Derby held in Roanoke County in June. He was joined by Star City Super Stock winner Blake Gardner of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Brianna Waldron of Roanoke who qualified in the Rally Masters Division.

For Waldron, who is 20-years-old, because of age limits, this was the last year for her to compete. She has been soap box racing for 13 years. Her father and grandfather are also soap box racing veterans.

Waldron has won her share of races, but on Saturday it was not to be. She was knocked out after one heat.

Despite that, she says she is not disappointed and has something much more valuable than winning: “I’m more happier about the friendships and connections that I’ve made than I am about a trophy that’s going to collect dust forever, so I’m happy with how it ended, regardless.”

The day ended early for Gardner, as well. He lost his first heat by just four-one thousandths of a second. That is less time than it takes to blink.

Patterson advanced to the second round where he narrowly lost.

“I really want to try again next year,” said Patterson.

Soap box racing is also about families. All three racers were joined by parents and grandparents in Akron. Family members served as car handlers and coaches.

Mark Bowles is Brayden Patterson’s grandfather. He says sharing the experience with Brayden is the real trophy.

“I’m proud,” said an obviously emotional Bowles. “I think he’s had a lot of fun, met a lot of new people, an experience that you, I don’t know how you put it into words.”

Brayden Patterson’s #354 Car (Far Right) topside at Derby Downs (Photo: George Noleff)

Look for Patterson and Gardner to compete for a spot in the All-American next year. As for Waldron, she is now the local director for the Star City Soap Box Derby, so she will stay active in the sport.

“It’s really fun,” said Patterson. I’m really glad I got the chance to come here.”