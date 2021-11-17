Horry County man jailed on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 20-year-old Horry County man with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from South County Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.

Armondo Cortez Barrios is accused of distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Wilson’s office and Horry County police assisted with the investigation as members of the task force.

If convicted of the charges, which are all second-degree felonies, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on each count. Wilson’s office is prosecuting the case.

Barrios was given a $9,000 bond for each of the 10 counts and a $10,000 bond on the remaining count. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the release from Wilson’s office, Barrios is from Conway. However, jail records list him as being from Galivants Ferry.