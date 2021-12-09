Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach needs more landlords to accept vouchers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach is gearing up to open its waitlist for Housing Choice vouchers for the first time in nearly three years.

Carol McCall, the authority’s operations director, said the office is facing major demand ahead of opening up the pre-applications on Jan. 10.

“We are constantly getting calls and emails and people coming in looking to be on the list,” McCall said.

In 2019, the housing authority got 4,000 applications and did a lottery to put 1,000 on a waiting list. This time around, 1,000 will also be selected randomly.

“We’re expecting to get at least as many this time, if not more,” McCall said.

Housing Choice vouchers are part of a federal program that helps people with low-income pay rent in eligible housing. McCall said her office needs more buy-in from landlords so that voucher-holders have more options. She said there’s still a stigma among landlords about voucher-holders.

“They may have had one bad tenant,” McCall said. “But you can have one bad market tenant, too.”

“It’s the only guaranteed rent in town,” she added.

McCall hopes Myrtle Beach can get additional vouchers. She said the area is in need of more affordable housing, especially amid the current spike in demand of rentals along the Grand Strand.

“It’s really nice when you drive down the road and you see a complex go up, but most of those are not affordable, nor are they available to voucher holders,” McCall said. “There’s just not enough units.”

Here’s more information from the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach about the pre-applications opening in January.

The Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach is announcing that pre-applications for a lottery for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will open soon.

Pre-applications for the lottery will be accepted beginning at 8 .m. Jan. 10, and the lottery will close at 5 p.m. Jan. 11. Apply at www.mbhaonline.org

Once the lottery period is over the housing authority will randomly select 1,000 applications for the voucher waiting list.

Here are some points to remember: