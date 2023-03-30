OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Human remains were found by a dog Wednesday afternoon in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 200 block of Whitewater Falls Road after the property owner found a human forearm and hand bought onto the property by a dog.

Deputies made a search of the area and found a body in a creek bed.

Deputies said the remains are those of a woman. Her identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office has been in contact with a family of a missing Salem woman.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday.