SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some residents in a small Upstate community have purchased a billboard to bring awareness to drug problems in their neighborhood.

BeLinda Thompson lives on Wagon Wheel Road where she said residents have been calling Spartanburg 911 for years about one house “dealing dope” on the street.

Thompson recalled moments when overdosed people would be lying in driveways where neighbors would have to come outside to help another neighbor move the body just to go to work.

Neighbors cannot let their children be outside alone because “men would stand on the side of the road with knives or come walking out of the woods with machetes,” Thompson said.

She said after years of not getting any help “from the local to state level,” several people contributed to funding the billboard.

She said even people from out of the state, who came to visit the area near Cowpens, saw how bad it was and decided to contribute.

The billboard reads “Shut Down the Dope Compound” and sits across the road from Wagon Wheel Road.

Thompson said the residents have reached out to Governor Henry McMaster, Senator Harvy Peeler, Representative Dennis Moss and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“If we got help, that sign wouldn’t exist,” Thompson said.

Cowpens officials said the house is outside of their jurisdiction.

7NEWS reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office but have not heard back as of publication time.