‘It hurts’: South Carolina boy mauled to death by dogs remembered on his birthday

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Family members gathered Friday at the gravesite of Shamar Jackson, a then 7-year-old boy, who was mauled to death by dogs in Marion County.

Friday would’ve been his 8th birthday. Family members say Shamar would’ve been roaming around the house excited about his birthday, but now they have to join around a gravesite.

“It hurts — you know when you’re used to seeing somebody all of the time and when they are no longer there, I mean it’s like a change in life,” said Anthony Parsley, Shamar’s uncle.

Carnell Jackson is Shamar’s father and he said there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t miss his son.

“Shamar was just a loveable child. He was a good child. I didn’t have any problems with him. He never talked back. You know he did little things that a 7-year-old would do but he was real respectable,” Jackson said.

Now, all family members have to hold onto are their memories and Shamar’s spirit.

“This kid used to get up early in the morning and beat me outside to feed my animals. Beat me outside to go and water the animals. Like he would come and bang on the door Uncle Ant it’s time for us to feed these animals and I no longer got that,” Parsley said.

Jackson also stated since Shamar’s death the family has received an outpour of support from the community and he is thankful.

“Thank y’all. Thank everybody for their support. Thank everybody for their kind words and thank all my family,” Jackson said.

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and penalty for owner of dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human, according to the sheriff’s office.