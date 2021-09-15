Judge declares mistrial in DA Mark Jones criminal property damage trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In a stunning move, on Wednesday afternoon, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Monroe declared a mistrial in the Civic Center property damage case against Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones.

The decision came two and a half days into the trial. It came after a discussion about a witness potentially watching media live-stream coverage of the high-profile trial.

If convicted, Jones would lose his job.

Jones is also facing a nine-count felony indictment that was handed down last week. It involves allegations of bribery and other criminal misconduct while in office.

He faces a likely suspension from his job because of those allegations. That suspension will be decided by a three-person commission appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Jones was elected in November 2020 and began serving on Jan. 1. He defeated three-term incumbent Julia Slater in the Democratic Primary.

