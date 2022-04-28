SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former American Idol Contestant Caleb Kennedy will have to wait a few more days for a judge to come to a decision regarding his bond.

Kennedy faces a felony driving under the influence resulting in a death charge after troopers said he drove his truck off the road on Feb. 8, hitting 54-year-old Larry Parris on his private driveway. Parris later died from his injuries.

Kennedy appeared in virtual bond court Thursday morning following the findings of his toxicology report.

In Kennedy’s second bond hearing on Feb. 24, the judge delayed the bond decision for a second time. A motion was filed requesting his medical record for further details.

New details during that second bond hearing revealed Kennedy was recently prescribed to double his dose of Prozac. Arrest warrants also showed that Kennedy had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

During Thursday’s bond hearing, the Spartanburg County Solicitor said in the toxicology report Kennedy had .15 THC and 66 grams of Prozac in his system at the time of the crash.

Ryan Beasley, Kennedy’s defense attorney, said they will need experts to determine whether Kennedy was impaired from marijuana or Prozac.

Beasley requested that Kennedy received a bond stating, “he is not a danger to the community.”

Donna Parris, the wife of Larry Parris, told the judge, “I ask for bond to be denied. He killed my husband.”

Until a decision about bond is made, Kennedy will remain in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.