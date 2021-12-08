Lawmakers react to tragic death of SEAL Team 8 commanding officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local lawmakers and officials are sending out statements and condolences following the death of 43-year-old Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois.

Bourgeois, a member of SEAL Team 8, died December 7 at a Norfolk hospital after sustaining injuries during fast-rope training evolution on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson offered this statement: “On behalf of City Council, our thoughts are with the Bourgeois family during this difficult time.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Commander Brian Bourgeois. His passing is a tragic reminder of the danger our men and women in the uniform face each and every day. The entire community of Hampton Roads mourns his loss. May his memory be a blessing.”

Former Rep. Scott Taylor

“Easy” — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) December 8, 2021

Taylor also spoke with 10 On Your Side and offered some insight.

“This was a guy of very high integrity a family man who really cared and was able to juggle that busy schedule to be there for his family,” Taylor said. “… This is a reminder of the fact that there are men and woman putting their lives on the line every single day training to be able to protect us and we talked about the training can be as dangerous or more dangerous than actually going to war”

Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bourgeois family – and we will ensure our community remains in support of and in relationship with Brian’s family and his children, for life. Brian was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective. We will miss his charismatic leadership and faithful stewardship of our standard. His legacy carries on in teammates he served with, led, and mentored.”

This story will be updated with more statements as they’re received. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest.